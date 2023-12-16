NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase has been ruled out of the remainder of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.
- DT DJ Reader, who was ruled out versus the Vikings, suffered a potentially significant quad injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Reader will have an MRI to determine a diagnosis, Rapoport added.
- CB DJ Ivey (left knee injury) was ruled out.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
OTHER NEWS
- QB Teddy Bridgewater says he plans to retire after the 2023 NFL season.
INJURIES
- QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) will not travel with team and was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
- OT George Fant (hip/illness) was also ruled out and won't travel with the team.
- CB Steven Nelson (wrist) was added to the injury report and is now questionable.
INJURES
- RB Jonathan Taylor, who hasn't played since Week 13 due to a thumb injury, could return in Week 16 versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Kickoff.
INJURIES
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Nathan Rourke (active roster)
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Justyn Ross (not injury related/return from suspension) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.
SIGNINGS
- S Deon Bush (from practice squad to active roster)
ROSTER CUTS
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Deneric Prince
- NT Mike Pennel
INJURIES
- DT Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game versus the Commanders due to tightness in his groin.
INJURIES
- LB Zaire Barnes (hamstring) was added to the injury report and ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
INJURIES
- QB Jalen Hurts (illness) is not practicing on Saturday, but he's expected to travel and play in Monday's game versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out for Monday night’s game, per head coach Nick Sirianni.
OTHER NEWS
- Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro has been banned from the sideline for the rest of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. DiSandro may return during the playoffs, Rapoport added. DiSandro was not allowed to be on the sidelines in Week 14 after an altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw in Week 13.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett, who hasn't played since Week 14 due to having ankle surgery, could return in Week 17 versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Kickoff.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS