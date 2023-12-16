News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 16

Published: Dec 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM Updated: Dec 16, 2023 at 03:50 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-12-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase has been ruled out of the remainder of the game after suffering a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.
  • DT DJ Reader, who was ruled out versus the Vikings, suffered a potentially significant quad injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Reader will have an MRI to determine a diagnosis, Rapoport added.
  • CB DJ Ivey (left knee injury) was ruled out.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 8-5-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 9-4-0

OTHER NEWS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) will not travel with team and was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
  • OT George Fant (hip/illness) was also ruled out and won't travel with the team.
  • CB Steven Nelson (wrist) was added to the injury report and is now questionable.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURES

  • RB Jonathan Taylor, who hasn't played since Week 13 due to a thumb injury, could return in Week 16 versus the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Kickoff.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve.


ROSTER CUTS


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 8-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR Justyn Ross (not injury related/return from suspension) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots.


SIGNINGS

  • S Deon Bush (from practice squad to active roster)


ROSTER CUTS


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 6-7-0

INJURIES

  • DT Aaron Donald has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday’s game versus the Commanders due to tightness in his groin.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

  • LB Zaire Barnes (hamstring) was added to the injury report and ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 10-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Jalen Hurts (illness) is not practicing on Saturday, but he's expected to travel and play in Monday's game versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • CB Darius Slay underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out for Monday night’s game, per head coach Nick Sirianni.


OTHER NEWS

  • Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro has been banned from the sideline for the rest of the regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. DiSandro may return during the playoffs, Rapoport added. DiSandro was not allowed to be on the sidelines in Week 14 after an altercation with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw in Week 13.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett, who hasn't played since Week 14 due to having ankle surgery, could return in Week 17 versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Kickoff.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 6-7-0

INJURIES

  • NT Vita Vea (toe) is now questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers. He was previously doubtful.
  • S Ryan Neal (back) will not travel with the team to Green Bay and is out for Week 15.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-9-0

GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

