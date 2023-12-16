Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for remainder of 2023 regular season

Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro has been banned from the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 regular season, but he can return for the playoffs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

The decision is the result of a sideline altercation DiSandro had with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during a Week 13 matchup.

After Greenlaw tackled Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Philadelphia's sideline, DiSandro, who is employed to protect off the field, appeared to separate the players as they got to their feet, touching the 49ers LB in the process. That led to Greenlaw reaching over a developing scuffle between players to contact DiSandro's face with a closed fist.

Game officials ejected Greenlaw after the scuffle and DiSandro was asked to leave the field. Greenlaw was also penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play and later fined $10,927 for the hit on Smith.

DiSandro wasn't allowed on the sideline for Philadelphia's subsequent road matchup against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. That decision was made after DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Eagles representatives at the league office on Dec. 8.