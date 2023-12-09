Around the NFL

Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw to be fined

Published: Dec 09, 2023 at 12:29 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys as the result of a Week 13 altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per sources.

DiSandro will be allowed to perform all other normal duties at AT&T Stadium, but he just can't be on the field Sunday night, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

The decision comes after DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Eagles representatives at the league office on Friday, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

"This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place," the Eagles said in a statement. "Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities."

Last Sunday's sideline altercation occurred in the third quarter after Greenlaw tackled Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith, near where DiSandro was standing on Philadelphia's sideline. DiSandro, who is employed to protect off the field, appeared to separate the players as they got to their feet, touching the 49ers LB in the process. That led to Greenlaw reaching over a developing scuffle between players to contact DiSandro's face with a closed fist.

Game officials ejected Greenlaw after the scuffle and DiSandro was asked to leave the field. Greenlaw was also penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The NFL is still deciding discipline on the matter involving Greenlaw, per Rapoport and Pelissero. Greenlaw, who will remain with the team for Sunday's home game versus the Seattle Seahawks, is expected to be fined on Saturday for the hit on Smith, but not for the rest of the altercation, per Pelissero.

On Wednesday, the league sent a memo to all clubs underscoring all game-day staff must know their roles and abstain from involving themselves in any game altercations or making physical contact with another team's player.

Related Content

news

Chiefs activate LB Nick Bolton (wrist) off injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing his way for a return this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaire Alexander on Packers' recent turn of fortune: 'I'm not going to call myself a prophet, but I called it'

The Green Bay Packers have turned their season around since the beginning of November, winning four of their last five to storm back into playoff contention -- something cornerback Jaire Alexander foresaw coming.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr clears concussion protocol, expected to start Sunday vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who passed concussion protocol late Friday afternoon, is expected to start versus the 1-11 Carolina Panthers.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) questionable for Sunday's matchup vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (groin) is listed questionable for Sunday's Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (concussion, rib, right shoulder) practiced fully on Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy feeling 'good' after appendectomy, set to coach Sunday night vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he's feeling good after undergoing an appendectomy on Wednesday and indicated his coaching duties won't be hindered on the sidelines against Philadelphia.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) ruled out vs. Bills 

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) expects to play vs. Vikings: 'If I have a heartbeat, I'm going to be out there with my brothers'

Despite dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 14, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says on The Insiders that he'll be playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson clears concussion protocol; Kevin Stefanski declines to name starter vs. Jaguars

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and is available to play for the Browns in Week 14, but head coach Kevin Stefanski won't yet name a starter vs. Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.