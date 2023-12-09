Eagles' head of security Dom DiSandro not allowed on sidelines vs. Cowboys; 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw to be fined

Philadelphia Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro won't be allowed on the sidelines for Sunday night's road game against the Dallas Cowboys as the result of a Week 13 altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, per sources.

DiSandro will be allowed to perform all other normal duties at AT&T Stadium, but he just can't be on the field Sunday night, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

The decision comes after DiSandro met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent and Eagles representatives at the league office on Friday, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

"This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place," the Eagles said in a statement. "Although Dom will not be on the sideline this Sunday, he will continue to fulfill his role with the team in all other capacities."

Last Sunday's sideline altercation occurred in the third quarter after Greenlaw tackled Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith, near where DiSandro was standing on Philadelphia's sideline. DiSandro, who is employed to protect off the field, appeared to separate the players as they got to their feet, touching the 49ers LB in the process. That led to Greenlaw reaching over a developing scuffle between players to contact DiSandro's face with a closed fist.

Game officials ejected Greenlaw after the scuffle and DiSandro was asked to leave the field. Greenlaw was also penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play.

The NFL is still deciding discipline on the matter involving Greenlaw, per Rapoport and Pelissero. Greenlaw, who will remain with the team for Sunday's home game versus the Seattle Seahawks, is expected to be fined on Saturday for the hit on Smith, but not for the rest of the altercation, per Pelissero.