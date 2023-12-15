NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Bills' D steps up in win over Cowboys; Steelers score season high

DeVonta Smith has quietly been the WR6 in fantasy points per game over the second half of the season. A.J. Brown has more than double the targets of Smith when playing against man coverage. Against zone, however, Smith has just one fewer target than Brown -- but Smith has been the more productive Eagles WR in that circumstance, with more receiving yards and touchdowns than Brown. Smith will have another chance for a ceiling performance on Monday versus a Seahawks defense that plays the second-most zone coverage in the NFL -- leading you to victory in Round 1 of the fantasy playoffs.