2023 NFL season: Six playoff contenders facing the toughest schedules down the stretch

Remaining four games: at Colts (7-6), vs. Bengals (7-6), at Seahawks (6-7), at Ravens (10-3)





Pittsburgh doesn't own the toughest remaining strength of schedule in the league, but the circumstances surrounding the Steel City's club make it the most difficult of this bunch.





The Steelers offense was already hosting tea parties in Strugglesville before Kenny Pickett went down with an ankle injury that required surgery. In retrospect, after watching Mitch Trubisky attempt to run the operation, Pickett looks like the Martha Stewart of pigskin matriculation.





Through Week 14, Pittsburgh is averaging 16.2 points per game, the third-fewest by a club with a winning record in the last 40 seasons, per NFL Research. Mike Tomlin's team has relied on the defense to create game-altering plays, which, stunningly, it has done at a higher rate than should be expected. But the formula is breaking down as the defense deals with a multitude of injuries and fatigue from needing to be perfect to carry the offense.





The final four weeks sees the Steelers facing four clubs, each clawing for playoff position, including three road tilts and two rivalry games. After losing back-to-back home games to two-win teams, do the Steelers have it in them to right the ship? If they do, particularly with Trubisky under center for at least one more week, it might be Tomlin's most masterful job to date.