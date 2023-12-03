Around the NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) ruled out in loss versus Cardinals

Published: Dec 03, 2023 at 02:17 PM Updated: Dec 03, 2023 at 06:01 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin did not have an update on the specifics of the second-year QB's injury.

Pickett hurt his ankle in the second quarter after a scramble up the middle for a 2-yard gain near the goal line. Veteran Mitchell Trubisky took Pittsburgh's next snap, a handoff on fourth-and-goal that went for no gain.

The game was tied, 3-3, at the time of Pickett's exit. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 70 yards before suffering the injury.

He was initially deemed questionable to return but was ruled out before the third quarter began, putting Trubisky in the driver's seat for Pittsburgh through multiple weather delays.

The Steelers managed just one more score in Pickett's absence, while the Cardinals put up three touchdowns the rest of the game to earn their third win of the season and deliver a blow to Pittsburgh (7-5) in the playoff race.

Trubisky finished the game 11 of 17 for 117 yards and a TD pass. 

With a quick turnaround to play the New England Patriots on Thursday night, Tomlin told reporters that the team will continue with Trubisky should Pickett be unable to return in time to make the start.

