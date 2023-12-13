NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 15

Lawrence shocked the football world by suiting up last week -- just six days after suffering a high ankle sprain -- but he did struggle in a tough matchup against the Browns. He threw three picks for the first time since Urban Meyer was his head coach and failed to finish as a top-14 QB on the week. Lawrence recently had propped up his fantasy output with rushing touchdowns, but it’s hard to count on those, given his injury. And production through the air could be scarce again, as the Ravens have allowed the fewest touchdowns and fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs. He is far from a must-sit, especially given the QB landscape. But if you have another option -- like any of the starts above or Brock Purdy -- you can certainly get away.