NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 15

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Fantasy football is just more fun when Justin Fields is doing Justin Fields things. And he did plenty of them in last week's win over Detroit, going for 24.7 fantasy points as he scored a touchdown on the ground and through the air. It was the fourth time in Fields' last five games that he's scored more than 21 fantasy points. He has a very tough matchup this week, though, as the Browns routinely have made life tough on QBs (especially in Cleveland), so the floor is certainly lower than normal. But given how good Fields has been (especially with his legs) and how bleak the QB landscape is right now, you just have to ride with him.
The Rams just lost a heartbreaker to the Ravens, but you can easily make a case that Stafford played his best game of the year. On the road, in the rain, against a tough Baltimore defense, he threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He has three-plus touchdowns in three straight games, with 10 total in that span. He has a fantastic matchup this week against the Commanders, who have allowed the fourth-most passing yards, most touchdowns and second-most fantasy PPG to QBs. I would play Stafford over Patrick Mahomes this week.
After a really hot month of play, Love came back to Earth on Monday Night Football, failing to reach double-digit fantasy points. Still, I would not give up on him just yet. Not only was he averaging 22 points per game in the four games prior, but he has a fantastic matchup this week. Tampa Bay has allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL this season. They’ve yielded the fifth-most fantasy PPG to the position. Given the state of the QB position, Love remains in play in a strong matchup.
Last week was another safe-floor game for Russell Wilson. If you need 15-to-18 fantasy points, he is one of the safest bets in the league. The issue is that it’s been consistently closer to 15 as of late. But this could be a week with upside in a favorable matchup where Wilson probably will have to throw a ton. Detroit has allowed the sixth-most yards and third-most passing touchdowns in 2023. Four of the last five QBs to face the Lions topped 21 fantasy points. Wilson is absolutely in play on Saturday evening.
IF YOU NEED A STREAMING OPTION ...
Watch out, Joe Burrow! Browning has played great the past two weeks, topping 23 fantasy points in each game. In Week 13, he threw for 354 yards; last week, he went for 275 and two touchdowns. And he notched a rushing touchdown in each game! His 79.3 completion percentage is the highest in a player’s first three starts since 1950. The Vikings are a tough matchup, but Browning has been putting up numbers and has plenty of playmakers. If you’re in need of a streaming option -- perhaps a Justin Herbert replacement -- Browning is a guy you can grab from the waiver wire and stream this week. If you miss out on him, Baker Mayfield is a good fallback option.
Sit 'Em
Lawrence shocked the football world by suiting up last week -- just six days after suffering a high ankle sprain -- but he did struggle in a tough matchup against the Browns. He threw three picks for the first time since Urban Meyer was his head coach and failed to finish as a top-14 QB on the week. Lawrence recently had propped up his fantasy output with rushing touchdowns, but it’s hard to count on those, given his injury. And production through the air could be scarce again, as the Ravens have allowed the fewest touchdowns and fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs. He is far from a must-sit, especially given the QB landscape. But if you have another option -- like any of the starts above or Brock Purdy -- you can certainly get away.
This is a similar to what I just talked about with Trevor Lawrence above: Goff is not a must-sit for any quarterback you can grab off the waiver wire, but if you have another option you feel good about, you should take it. The Broncos have been very stingy to opposing signal-callers. Since Week 5 -- a stretch that included games against Josh Allen, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love and two vs. Patrick Mahomes -- no QB has scored 18 against them. Goff is at home, which helps a bit, but the Broncos are much weaker against the run, so don’t be surprised if it is the David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs show this Saturday night.
Quarterback is bleak right now. Many fantasy managers have been forced to stream. Minshew has been a popular option in the last couple of weeks, but he just hasn’t shown any upside. The veteran has two games this year with 18-plus fantasy points -- in every other game, he’s been held to fewer than 15. The Steelers have a middle-of-the-pack defense against QBs, and this could easily be a low-scoring battle on Saturday. I would get away.
The Vikings struggled to squeak out a single field goal against the Raiders. It’s been multiple weeks in a row now that their offense has looked inept. Joshua Dobbs was on the hot seat entering last week's game and he was benched late for Mullens. Now Mullens is officially taking the starting reins. Even in what could be a good matchup on paper against the Bengals, who’ve allowed a lot of production through the air as of late, you should absolutely not consider rolling Mullens out in a fantasy playoff week. Plus, Justin Jefferson is banged up (again). Stream elsewhere.