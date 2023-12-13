NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 15

The last time we saw Conner, he was going off for his best fantasy performance of the season and a top five finish on the week. But that came with a favorable game script, as the Cardinals had a two-score lead over the Steelers for much of that one. That will not be the case this week against the 49ers. In fact, it should be the exact opposite. The Niners have allowed the fewest rushing yards and second-fewest fantasy PPG to backs this season. Conner has scored single-digit fantasy points in the last five Cardinals losses he played in, and he has yet to reach 20 receiving yards in a game this season. If you have another option, I’d play it safe and avoid this matchup.