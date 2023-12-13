NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 15

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Some of you might question why I’ve included Kupp and Nacua, but many more of you have been asking about their viability! There was a stretch of inconsistency, but we’re back in business. I have said all year that there is too much upside to get away from either of the Rams receivers. Now that’s especially true, with Matthew Stafford playing his best ball of the season and Kupp starting to look healthy again over these last two weeks. Meanwhile, Nacua is on pace to tie Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie yards record. Both are absolute MUST-START this week against the Commanders, who have allowed the most yards, second-most touchdowns and second-most fantasy PPG to WRs this season.
The Las Vegas Raiders did not score a single point last week. Davante Adams still managed to top 12 fantasy points, catching seven of 10 targets for 53 yards. Rather impressive, all things considered. Adams might not be having a normal season by his standards, but he has managed to top 12 fantasy points in four straight. Now he gets the Chargers, who are in the top five in yards, touchdowns and fantasy PPG allowed to WRs. I can live with myself if I start Adams in a strong matchup and he disappoints. But if I were to get away from him and watch him pop off on my bench, it would haunt me all summer long. Keep riding with Adams.
Logically, it makes sense to believe Sutton won’t provide another physics-defying touchdown catch on Saturday night. But you tell that to my eyeballs, because they witness one seemingly each and every week. He has only three games this year without a touchdown and just one with fewer than nine fantasy points. That’s a pretty elite floor. Plus, this could be an upside week for Sutton against the Lions. Detroit has allowed the fourth-most yards to receivers since Week 10 (and second-most touchdowns). The Broncos might have to throw early and often if the Lions' offense gets back on track. Keep riding with the horse that got you here.
"Wisconsin Deebo" came through again last week. He ran four times for 38 yards and a touchdown, while receiving a team-high 10 targets and producing eight catches for 27 yards. Sure, it’s a Julian Edelman receiving line, but the points count the same in PPR leagues. Reed scored a season-high 20.5 fantasy points and has cleared 15 in four of his last five. The rookie should build on that against the Bucs, who have allowed the third-most yards to receivers and fifth-most fantasy PPG to the position. There will be plenty of opportunities for all Packers receivers in this matchup, but Reed’s been the most viable lately.
Here’s a bonus selection for those who think the Rams duo was too easy! Wilson is coming off his best outing of the year, as he put up a season-high 108 yards and 20.1 fantasy points. Outside of one game with Tim Boyle, Wilson has been good for at least eight fantasy points every week and routinely tops double figures. It might not be the success we thought he’d have before the season, but it’s very useful in fantasy. Plus, Zach Wilson had arguably his best game as a pro last week, and the Dolphins are not a scary matchup. Wilson got them for more than 17 fantasy points in Week 12, and we know the Jets will have to put up points to match Miami's high-powered offense. He is very much in play this week.
IF YOU NEED A DEEPER OPTION ...
Don’t look now, but Odell Beckham Jr. has been turning back the clock recently. No, he’s not making sensational one-handed catches (yet), but he is putting up fantasy numbers. Since Week 9, he has averaged 13.5 fantasy PPG -- and he's fresh off his is best performance of the season, in which he scored 19.7 points on a season-high 10 targets. Now he gets the Jags, who have allowed the second-most yards and fourth-most touchdowns to receivers since Week 10. In what could be a high-scoring game, Beckham is a strong streaming option. His teammate, Zay Flowers, is a great play as well.
Sit 'Em
This is a great matchup on paper. No team has allowed more yards to receivers since Week 10 than Cincinnati. But have you seen what Minnesota's passing attack has looked like lately? Last week, Addison scored 4.7 fantasy points -- his third straight game in single digits. He hasn’t reached 11 since Week 8 and was targeted just once on Nick Mullens’ 13 pass attempts after he took over for Joshua Dobbs. (Mullens is taking the starting reins on Saturday.) Addison is a very talented player, but given the state of this offense and how low the floor has been, I would play it safe and get away form him.
The good news: Godwin’s five-game streak with single-digit fantasy points ended last week. The bad news: He scored 10.3 points. In his last six games, he’s averaged just 8.1 fantasy PPG. He has not topped 60 yards or scored a receiving touchdown in any of those games. The floor is just entirely too low, and if we’re being honest, the ceiling isn’t much higher. He has two games all year with more than 15 fantasy points. I wouldn’t bank on that changing against the Packers, who have allowed the eighth-fewest yards and third-fewest fantasy PPG to WRs. The former Pro Bowler is a big name, but names don't score fantasy points.
It has been a roller-coaster season for Thielen. In five games without Frank Reich calling plays, Thielen has averaged just 10.2 fantasy PPG, compared to 17.9 with Reich at the controls. Recently, he has taken a back seat to Jonathan Mingo, with the rookie out-targeting him in back-to-back games. With the volume and production both decreasing for Thielen under a new play-caller, both the floor and ceiling are lowered to near-unplayable levels. Due to that, I would look to get away from him in a win-or-go-home fantasy week.
Should I just copy-and-paste what I said last week? Pickens was a sit then and finished with just 6.9 fantasy points. After seeing four targets per game last year with Mitchell Trubisky -- and only one on the QB's 17 pass attempts in Week 13 -- Pickens managed to get six last Thursday. But he finished with just 19 air yards. Not to mention, Diontae Johnson is clearly Trubisky’s go-to guy in the red zone. Pickens has been held to single digits in six of his last seven games and now faces a Colts defense allowing the fifth-fewest yards to receivers since Week 10. Pickens is more droppable than startable in fantasy right now.