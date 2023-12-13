NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 15

Here’s a bonus selection for those who think the Rams duo was too easy! Wilson is coming off his best outing of the year, as he put up a season-high 108 yards and 20.1 fantasy points. Outside of one game with Tim Boyle, Wilson has been good for at least eight fantasy points every week and routinely tops double figures. It might not be the success we thought he’d have before the season, but it’s very useful in fantasy. Plus, Zach Wilson had arguably his best game as a pro last week, and the Dolphins are not a scary matchup. Wilson got them for more than 17 fantasy points in Week 12, and we know the Jets will have to put up points to match Miami's high-powered offense. He is very much in play this week.