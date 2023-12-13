NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 15

We have seen two games of Likely without Mark Andrews this season. In the first one, he had six targets and scored eight fantasy points. In the second, he had seven targets and went for 83 yards, a touchdown and 19.3 fantasy points. Looks like a floor and a ceiling to me. Most weeks will be somewhere in between eight and 19 fantasy points, as Likely has looked the part and is clearly going to be a big component of this Ravens passing attack. He may not be Andrews, but he’s the next-best thing in Baltimore. In what could be a high-scoring game against a team in the top eight in yards and touchdowns allowed to tight ends since Week 10, Likely should be started in the fantasy playoffs.