NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 15

Zach Wilson provided his best football of the year (and maybe his career) last week. He went out and played his style and deserves praise for that. Still, one half of commendable play is not going to scare us away from a two-year trend of streaming against the Jets' offense. The unit has allowed 17-plus fantasy points to D/STs in three of its last four games. Miami got New York for 21 in Week 12 ... admittedly, with Tim Boyle starting. Still, the Fins have scored 12 or more fantasy points in four straight games with a touchdown in their last three. They remain in play this week.