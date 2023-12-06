NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 14

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
In the infamous words of Walter White, “Nothing stops this train.” Kincaid brings a high ceiling and a safe floor for a tight end. In the six games since Week 7, he has averaged 14.1 fantasy PPG, topped 15 in four of them and scored at least 8.8 in each and every one. The Chiefs may be one of the tougher matchups on paper for a tight end, but I do not care. Kincaid’s production is far too reliable to get away from -- especially in what could be a high-scoring battle. Kincaid is a must-start option.
You’ll be waitin’ all day for Sunday night to see Ferguson, but it’ll be worth it. Ferguson has the second-most targets for the Cowboys in the middle of the field, behind only CeeDee Lamb. The Eagles have struggled covering the middle of the field, allowing the second-most yards to that portion of the field on the season. Ferguson is coming off a big game where he caught the go-ahead touchdown over Seattle safety Jamal Adams. He has a TD and more than 12 fantasy points in four of his last six. You know you’ll be watching this game, so add some extra fantasy intrigue to the matchup and start Ferguson.
Speaking of must-start tight ends, let me introduce you to Taysom Hill ... again. We saw Hill take a step back in his traditional tight end usage, as he only ran eight routes last week and the Saints mixed in four “normal” tight ends. But he still topped 15 fantasy points with a rushing touchdown, and that’s what gets me excited this week. No team has allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Panthers. Hill ran 13 times last week and is the Saints' clear-cut RB2, with nearly guaranteed opportunities at the goal line. He will see some targets, as well, and with Derek Carr likely out this week, we could see Hill throw a bit, too. Since Week 6, he has only one game with fewer than eight fantasy points. He has topped 15 four times. Yeah, that’s a tight end worth starting.
I am not trying to sell you on Pitts as a top option anymore. Not this year, at least. But if you’ve been playing matchups with your tight ends, this is a week you can plug him back into your lineup. Only the Bengals and Saints have allowed more yards to tight ends since Week 9 than the Bucs. Tampa has allowed a ton of production through the air in general in that span. Pitts was the Falcons’ top target last week, leading the roster in catches and yards. He also seems to have pulled away from Jonnu Smith a bit in opportunity. There’s always the risk he disappoints, but the matchup has Pitts in play at the weakest position in fantasy. I am personally plugging him in as a bye-week replacement for Trey McBride in a league.
IF YOU NEED A STREAMER ...
Despite the Chargers scoring only six points last week, Everett had a solid fantasy day. He caught four of his five targets for 44 yards, going for 8.4 fantasy points. He has just one game in his last five with fewer fantasy points than that -- and three times in that span, he's reached double digits. He also gets an amazing matchup this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the most catches, second-most yards, most fantasy points and third-most touchdowns to tight ends this season.
Sit 'Em
The drought is over! Engram finally scored a touchdown (and had big game) against the Bengals on Monday Night Football. But that was in the best matchup for a tight end -- now he gets the worst. The Browns have allowed just 262 yards to tight ends this season -- every other team has given up more than 400. They’ve also allowed just three touchdowns. Mark Andrews had 124 yards and two scores in two games versus the Browns and is the only tight end to score more than eight fantasy points against them. The matchup is so tough that you can easily get away from Engram for a stream option that you feel comfortable starting.
In the first game without Matt Canada calling plays for the Steelers, Freiermuth posted a career-high 120 receiving yards. In the second game ... not so much. He was held to just 5.9 fantasy points. That one stud performance is Freiermuth’s only game with more than 41 yards this season. He has fewer than 30 yards in five of seven. Now he gets the Patriots, who have allowed the fifth-fewest yards to tight ends this season (and just 102 yards to the position with no touchdowns since Week 9). Perhaps he will be the safety blanket for Mitchell Trubisky, but given the lack of production this season and the matchup, it’s more than fine to put him back on the bench this week.
The Saints used four different tight ends last week. Jimmy Graham caught a touchdown, Foster Moreau had a long catch and run, Taysom Hill did Taysom Hill things. Meanwhile, Johnson was targeted three times and did not catch a pass. That’s right: You scored as many fantasy points as Johnson did last week. A crowded tight end room is to be avoided at all costs. There is no floor or ceiling here.
I hope you didn’t chase the Higbee points from Week 12. Last week, he was limited to just two catches for 35 yards (5.5 fantasy points). Since Cooper Kupp's return, Higbee has topped double digits just once and has never reached 50 yards. The floor is entirely too low. Especially this week in a tough matchup on the road against the Ravens. Stream elsewhere.