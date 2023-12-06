NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 14

I am not trying to sell you on Pitts as a top option anymore. Not this year, at least. But if you’ve been playing matchups with your tight ends, this is a week you can plug him back into your lineup. Only the Bengals and Saints have allowed more yards to tight ends since Week 9 than the Bucs. Tampa has allowed a ton of production through the air in general in that span. Pitts was the Falcons’ top target last week, leading the roster in catches and yards. He also seems to have pulled away from Jonnu Smith a bit in opportunity. There’s always the risk he disappoints, but the matchup has Pitts in play at the weakest position in fantasy. I am personally plugging him in as a bye-week replacement for Trey McBride in a league.