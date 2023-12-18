Micah Parsons on Cowboys' 'mind-boggling' road struggles: 'Honestly, it's unacceptable at this point'

The Cowboys' only road wins this season have come in a Week 1 shellacking versus the five-win Giants, a three-point Week 6 win over the L.A. Chargers -- who just fired their coach and GM -- and a Week 11 blowout of the two-win Panthers.

Dallas, which saw its lead in the NFC East slip away ahead of Monday Night Football, has a big road date with the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve before closing the season with Detroit at home and Washington in D.C.

Dak Prescott's play has underscored the Cowboys' road struggles. Sunday, he generated 134 passing yards and an interception on 21 of 34 passing, marking his first game in 2023 with zero passing touchdowns and one INT and his second career game with fewer than 140 passing yards and no TDs (minimum 10 attempts).

In seven road games this season, Prescott's completion percentage dips 10.8 points compared to home (63.2 vs. 74). His yards per game of 216.3 is 87.3 fewer than at home. His TD-INT ratio is 8-5 on the road and 20-2 at home, and his passer rating, sitting at 122.5 in home tilts, plummets 38.3 points to 84.2.