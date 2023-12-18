Around the NFL

Micah Parsons on Cowboys' 'mind-boggling' road struggles: 'Honestly, it's unacceptable at this point'

Published: Dec 18, 2023 at 08:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys continue to struggle away from the comforts of AT&T Stadium, getting their doors blown off, 31-10, in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys fell to 3-4 on the road with a 7-0 mark at home.

Blame for the latest road loss can't be placed on the weather, which was pretty tame for Buffalo in mid-December, or the turf. The dichotomy with how the Cowboys perform outside of Texas is baffling at this point.

"It's a gap, and that's part of my message," coach Mike McCarthy said after the loss, via the team's official website. "We play so well at home. There's just too big of a gap on our road games. We're conscious of it, and we've got a long flight home to think about it, and to talk about it. We've got to move on to Miami in the morning, and get this one corrected but, yes, we've gotta be better."

Dallas has a -4 point differential on the road in 2023 (14th in the NFL) while leading the league with a +171 point differential at home in 2023.

The defense got run over by James Cook and the Bills, forcing just two punts on seven non-end-of-half drives and allowing Buffalo to churn out 28 first downs.

Early in the season, Dallas laid an egg in Arizona. They got blown out in San Francisco. They played close in Philadelphia in Week 9 but made just enough mistakes to lose on the road. Then came Sunday's debacle.

"Honestly, it's unacceptable at this point," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "There's no excuse for it. It's mind-boggling and I don't understand why we're not playing well, and why we're not coming together on the road. We've something we need to look at and get better at, because we're back on the road next week."

Related Links

The Cowboys' only road wins this season have come in a Week 1 shellacking versus the five-win Giants, a three-point Week 6 win over the L.A. Chargers -- who just fired their coach and GM -- and a Week 11 blowout of the two-win Panthers.

Dallas, which saw its lead in the NFC East slip away ahead of Monday Night Football, has a big road date with the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve before closing the season with Detroit at home and Washington in D.C.

Dak Prescott's play has underscored the Cowboys' road struggles. Sunday, he generated 134 passing yards and an interception on 21 of 34 passing, marking his first game in 2023 with zero passing touchdowns and one INT and his second career game with fewer than 140 passing yards and no TDs (minimum 10 attempts).

In seven road games this season, Prescott's completion percentage dips 10.8 points compared to home (63.2 vs. 74). His yards per game of 216.3 is 87.3 fewer than at home. His TD-INT ratio is 8-5 on the road and 20-2 at home, and his passer rating, sitting at 122.5 in home tilts, plummets 38.3 points to 84.2.

"It's a huge difference and, really, that's what these next couple weeks are about -- is figuring out that difference, and trying to close that gap," Prescott said of the road struggles. "We want to come out and start how we do at home, and that's just not been the case. We've gotta find out what those answers are … we can't be two different teams: winning at home against a good team last week and then come out here today and not get anything done in all three phases."

Related Content

news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield becomes first opposing QB to post perfect passer rating at Lambeau Field

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield on Sunday produced the first perfect passer rating of his career and the first 158.3 passer rating allowed by Green Bay since 1980 -- first at home -- per NFL Research.
news

Derrick Henry considers future outside of Tennessee after Titans eliminated from postseason

Three-time Pro Bowl RB Derrick Henry allowed himself a moment to ponder a future outside of Tennessee after the Titans were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday. 
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy says RB Christian McCaffrey should be NFL MVP: 'He does everything for us'

In the ever-changing Most Valuable Player debate during the 2023 season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy would cast his vote for teammate Christian McCaffrey. "I think Christian should be MVP," Purdy said following Sunday's 45-29 win over Arizona, per ESPN. "I really do believe that. He does everything for us ... and so in my eyes that's an MVP."
news

Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) likely out for season

Undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell is likely to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in the Baltimore Ravens' 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh said.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will enter concussion protocol following loss to Ravens

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will enter concussion protocol following Jacksonville's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. 
news

Ravens clinch AFC's first playoff berth with win over Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 23-7, and clinched a postseason trip in the process.
news

Eagles clinch third straight playoff berth thanks to 49ers' win over Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't kicked off in Week 15, and they haven't won a game this month, but they clinched a playoff berth on Sunday.
news

Niners clinch NFC West repeat with win over Cardinals 

San Francisco's win over Arizona on Sunday clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Panthers got their second win of the season, the Cowboys clinched a playoff berth before kickoff and the Texans walked off with an overtime win.
news

Cowboys clinch third straight trip to postseason following losses by Packers, Falcons

Following the Panthers' win over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon, Dallas wrapped up its third straight postseason appearance.
news

Zach Wilson ruled out with concussion in loss vs. Dolphins; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

The Jets ruled out quarterback Zach Wilson with a concussion before halftime of Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Following the defeat and a win by the Texans, New York was eliminated from playoff contention. 