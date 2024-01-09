NFL Power Rankings: Bills, Texans on the rise heading into Super Wild Card Weekend

If you want you talk yourself into the Eagles' loss to the Giants "not meaning much," have at it. Meanwhile, I'll be wondering how a team that came into this season with a lot of pride -- and for darned good reason -- let its last regular-season opportunity to send a message saying "We've got this" pass by so helplessly. Maybe the veterans were subconsciously storing up some gas for next Monday's game, but come on! Philly came into the weekend with a chance to soar all the way up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, so motivation shouldn't have been a problem. I'm sure it isn't very easy to ratchet things up when a team is fried -- like these Eagles look to be -- and doesn't control its own fate. But then, the Eagles did have a chance to control their fate in Week 17 and still flopped, so this is the bed in which they now must sleep. It's wild to say it aloud, but it's hard to find a potential rallying cry for a team whose biggest opponent right now might be itself.