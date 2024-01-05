Titans RB Derrick Henry 'grateful' for time in Tennessee, 'fueled' heading into free agency in 2024

Henry hits the free-agent market this offseason, and the Titans could move on from the bulldozing back, electing to give Tyjae Spears the lead role in 2024.

"Any player would love to play for an organization, finish out their career as long as they can," Henry said. "But there's a business side and all those types of things that go on, and I understand that. We'll just see how it shakes out during the offseason."

Henry, who turned 30 years old on Thursday, will have a fascinating free-agent market. He's a big name and a player who can motor an offense. But he won't fit every scheme and has a ton of tread on his tires, including 300-plus carries in three out of the past five seasons. 2023 marked the lowest yards per carry average of Henry's career (3.9) as he struggled to find lanes behind a porous offensive line.

The running back earned his fourth Pro Bowl, compiling 1,014 yards and 11 TDs, but acknowledged it was a difficult season.

"Sometimes you need a year like this to be able to grow, to be able to learn, to be able to reflect," Henry said. "I am definitely going to do that once this season is over. If I wasn't fueled before, I am definitely more fueled now, definitely more hungry.