2024 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Which college football players intend to enter?

Published: Nov 30, 2023 at 11:36 AM

Below you will find information on the 2024 NFL Draft and the rules pertaining to prospects' eligibility for it. The list of college players that follows the Q&A includes underclassmen -- players who have completed fewer than four years of college football eligibility -- who have stated their intent to enter the 2024 draft, sorted by school.

Draft eligibility Q&A

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 89th NFL draft is scheduled to be held April 25-27, 2024 in Detroit, which will host the event for the first time. The 2023 draft was held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Who can enter the 2024 NFL Draft?

Any college player who has completed four years of college eligibility, as distinguished from those who had a redshirt year, will be considered eligible for the 2024 draft unless a player submits a request to not be considered for the draft to the league by Feb. 2. Underclassmen must be out of high school for at least three seasons before they can request the NFL's approval for special draft eligibility.

When do underclassmen have to submit for special eligibility by?

With the NFL allowing draft-eligible underclassmen to participate in college all-star games in 2024, a soft deadline of Jan. 5 has been added to give players an opportunity to submit their petitions for special eligibility to the league sooner. A list of those players will be released to NFL teams and the public on Jan. 9. The hard deadline for underclassmen to submit a petition to the league is Jan. 15.

When will the NFL announce who has been granted special eligibility?

The list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry by the NFL will be released to the 32 teams and the public on Jan. 19. In 2023, the league granted special eligibility to 69 players. Another 13 underclassmen who fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining were also eligible for selection. An underclassman is not eligible for the draft until his petition has been approved and his name has been released by the league.

NOTE: The NFL informed clubs in September 2021 that it counts the 2020 college football season toward a player's eligibility, whether a player opted out of that season or not.

Underclassmen who intend to enter the 2024 NFL Draft

CLEMSON

WISCONSIN

