UNC star QB Drake Maye announces intentions to enter 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Maye, who turns 22 years old in August, saw action as a true freshman in 2021 behind then-UNC starter and current Commanders QB Sam Howell. The following season, Maye won the starting job and turned in an incredible season with 4,321 pass yards, 38 TDs and seven INTs and 698 rush yards and seven rushing scores.

Maye tailed off a bit at the end of his redshirt freshman season, and his 2023 numbers weren't quite as eye-popping. He started every game for the Tar Heels this season, throwing for 3,608 yards, 24 TDs and nine picks and ran for 449 yards and nine more scores.

Maye's game compares somewhat favorably to the Chargers' Justin Herbert, with both able to shrug off hits, spray the ball all over the field and throw on the move.

Athletics run deep in the Maye family. His father, Mark, was a quarterback for the Tar Heels from 1983 to 1987, starting for two seasons and being named co-captain as a senior.