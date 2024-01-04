Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Alabama cornerback Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry has announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
McKinstry – who got his famous nickname from his grandmother, who said he smiled like the Kool-Aid Man as a baby – is considered one of the best cornerback talents in college football. A long, fluid cover man, McKinstry only collected two college interceptions but has displayed a nose for the ball with 25 career passes defended (16 in 2022). He's highly confident and aggressive, although that also works against McKinstry at times.
The top-50 high school recruit from Birmingham enrolled at Bama and cracked the Crimson Tide's annually deep secondary as a true freshman, replacing former top-10 pick Patrick Surtain II. McKinstry started six games that 2021 season, including the final four, which included the rivalry game against Auburn, the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, the College Football Playoffs semifinals versus Cincinnati and the finals rematch against the Bulldogs.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound McKinstry, who turned 21 years old in September, reprised his starting role the past two seasons at outside corner. In 2022, he had his best statistical season with 35 tackles (two for losses), one sack, one interception and 16 passes defended, also returning 21 punts for 332 yards (15.8 avg.).
In 2023, McKinstry had 32 tackles (two for losses) and seven passes defended. Over the past two seasons, he also returned 35 punts for 418 yards (11.9-yard average) with a long return of 45 yards.
McKinstry and teammate Terrion Arnold comprised arguably the best cornerback duo – or certainly one of the best – in college football this past season. The Tide intercepted 12 passes in 14 games and held opponents to 6.5 yards per pass attempt.