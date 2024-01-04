Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry announces he intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

The top-50 high school recruit from Birmingham enrolled at Bama and cracked the Crimson Tide's annually deep secondary as a true freshman, replacing former top-10 pick Patrick Surtain II. McKinstry started six games that 2021 season, including the final four, which included the rivalry game against Auburn, the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, the College Football Playoffs semifinals versus Cincinnati and the finals rematch against the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound McKinstry, who turned 21 years old in September, reprised his starting role the past two seasons at outside corner. In 2022, he had his best statistical season with 35 tackles (two for losses), one sack, one interception and 16 passes defended, also returning 21 punts for 332 yards (15.8 avg.).

In 2023, McKinstry had 32 tackles (two for losses) and seven passes defended. Over the past two seasons, he also returned 35 punts for 418 yards (11.9-yard average) with a long return of 45 yards.