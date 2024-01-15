USC QB Caleb Williams intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

A D.C. native, Williams originally enrolled at Oklahoma in 2021, earning the backup spot behind Spencer Rattler as a true freshman that season. But it wouldn't be long before Williams took over, replacing Rattler in the Sooners' rivalry game vs. Texas. Oklahoma trailed 35-17 when Williams took over, but he led them to a dramatic 55-45 victory.

Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC early in 2022, joining head coach Lincoln Riley after Riley signed a massive contract to become the Trojans' coach. Williams won the starting job, was named captain and engineered one of the greatest seasons in school history in an 11-3 campaign, throwing for 4,537 yards, 42 TDs and only five interceptions, also rushing for 382 yards and 10 TDs.

The 2023 season did not go as planned for USC, Riley or Williams, as the Trojans lost five out of six games down the stretch in the regular season. Williams ended his year with a loss to rival UCLA, throwing for 3,633 yards, 29 TDs and four interceptions and running for 142 yards and 11 more scores in a disappointing 7-5 campaign.

Over three seasons at OU and USC, Williams compiled 93 TD passes (with only 14 career interceptions) and 27 rushing TDs. The do-it-all star also caught a 15-yard pass, scored two two-point conversions (one rushing, one receiving) and has punted twice in his brief but brilliant college career.