Bears general manager Ryan Poles offers no decision on QB Justin Fields' future: We're going to 'do what's best for the organization'

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and a sloth of Bears offensive staffers were fired. Getsy lasted two years and Fields' progress under him is debatable.

"We want somebody that's a great teacher," Eberflus said of the team's next OC. "I think that's important because he has to coach the coaches to coach the position. I think that's the No. 1 trait of any great coach."

Whether the next OC is set upon to teach Fields or perhaps USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye remains to be seen.

Fields, who missed four games this year with a thumb injury and has yet to start a full season in his three years, was 5-8 as a starter this past campaign, throwing for 2,562 yards and completing 61.4% of his passes – both career bests. He also rushed for 657 yards.

As the Bears' 7-10 season – their most successful in Fields' time – came to an end, the quarterback drew support from his teammates and the fan base. Poles, though, believes he cannot take that into account, even if he appreciates it.

"I have to separate it a little bit, but I absolutely love it," Poles said. "When you talk about building a team, I want that type of support in that locker room. I want those guys when they take the field, I want them to believe in the player that they have at that quarterback position, I want them to believe in the person to their right and to their left. I absolutely love that.

"Any decision, I've got to take the emotion out of it and look at the whole deal there."

The Bears have had just five Pro Bowl quarterbacks in their history and never had a QB throw for more than 4,000 yards.

They have had one rush for more than 1,000, though. That was Fields in the 2022 season. At his best, he's been a dynamic dual threat who brings fans out of their seats and can take a game over. However, he's been plagued by injuries and a lack of consistency.

He's certainly shown promise, but has it been enough to dissuade Poles from starting all over under center?