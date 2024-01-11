Bears general manager Ryan Poles offers no decision on QB Justin Fields' future: We're going to 'do what's best for the organization'

For much of the franchise's history, the Chicago Bears have been searching for a true franchise quarterback.
On Wednesday, the team made massive changes to its offense going forward, but the prevailing question of whether quarterback Justin Fields will return remained unanswered.
General manager Ryan Poles made it evident in his opening statement that the Bears wouldn't rush to any decision as they ponder Fields' future while holding the 2024 NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick.
"I know there's going to be a lot of questions on Justin, there's going to be a lot of questions on the draft process," Poles said, per team transcript. "We are in information gathering mode right now. We are going to turn every stone to make sure that we are going to make a sound decision for our organization.
"I did think Justin got better. I think he can lead this team. But at the same time, there's a unique situation where I have to look and our staff has to look at everything, and that's exactly what we're going to do, and that's the same with free agency. We're going to look at our free agents, given my personnel staff, do evaluations, and again, make the best decision we can for this organization to take the next step."
Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 draft, one that's quickly become maligned as it relates to its first-round crop of quarterbacks (ie: Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Mac Jones). He was taken by the Bears' previous regime of head coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace.
He's had two seasons with Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The trio's futures seemed to be in doubt after Week 18, but Eberflus and Poles are staying put. Whether Fields is, as well, will be the prevailing storyline for the Bears' offseason.
"We love where Justin is right now," Eberflus said. "He's done a good job growing. In the interceptions, keeping those down, the sack totals, he's doing a good job with that, having his eyes down the field. He's done a wonderful job with that, being able to deliver some strikes down there, and he'll continue to grow as we grow as a football team."
On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and a sloth of Bears offensive staffers were fired. Getsy lasted two years and Fields' progress under him is debatable.
"We want somebody that's a great teacher," Eberflus said of the team's next OC. "I think that's important because he has to coach the coaches to coach the position. I think that's the No. 1 trait of any great coach."
Whether the next OC is set upon to teach Fields or perhaps USC's Caleb Williams or North Carolina's Drake Maye remains to be seen.
Fields, who missed four games this year with a thumb injury and has yet to start a full season in his three years, was 5-8 as a starter this past campaign, throwing for 2,562 yards and completing 61.4% of his passes – both career bests. He also rushed for 657 yards.
As the Bears' 7-10 season – their most successful in Fields' time – came to an end, the quarterback drew support from his teammates and the fan base. Poles, though, believes he cannot take that into account, even if he appreciates it.
"I have to separate it a little bit, but I absolutely love it," Poles said. "When you talk about building a team, I want that type of support in that locker room. I want those guys when they take the field, I want them to believe in the player that they have at that quarterback position, I want them to believe in the person to their right and to their left. I absolutely love that.
"Any decision, I've got to take the emotion out of it and look at the whole deal there."
The Bears have had just five Pro Bowl quarterbacks in their history and never had a QB throw for more than 4,000 yards.
They have had one rush for more than 1,000, though. That was Fields in the 2022 season. At his best, he's been a dynamic dual threat who brings fans out of their seats and can take a game over. However, he's been plagued by injuries and a lack of consistency.
He's certainly shown promise, but has it been enough to dissuade Poles from starting all over under center?
"What we're going to do is do what's best for the organization," Poles said. "I'm sure there's going to be similar situations in terms of the trade back, and I've got to weigh all of those things to see what's going to help our team take the next step."