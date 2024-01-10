Bears fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy after two seasons

In what is already a fascinating offseason ahead for the Bears, someone was going to end up being scapegoated for Chicago's struggles. Eberflus avoided this, thanks in large part to the Bears' late-season surge on the defensive side of the ball and Chicago's four wins in its final six games. Plenty of speculation remains regarding quarterback Justin Fields' future, which could be upended if the Bears decide on a top quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Fields suffered plenty in 2023 while operating an uninspired Getsy offense. Chicago struggled to protect Fields adequately through the first two months of the season, while Getsy's play designs (specifically, early season route combinations) failed to free receivers for Fields to target.

Naturally, the blame landed on the quarterback's shoulders, who was seen as an indecisive passer that held onto the ball too long and could only rely on his running abilities. Chicago's offense was truly painful to watch in this period.

But a glimmer of hope surfaced in Washington in Week 5, when Fields torched the Commanders for 282 yards and four passing touchdowns in a 40-20 win on Thursday Night Football. Fields showed off the arm talent that saw him selected 11th overall in 2021, added 57 rushing yards in a domination of Washington.

A week later, he suffered an thumb injury that derailed his seeming progression, costing him a month of action and sending him back to square one when he returned.

Fields and Getsy had their greatest moments during Chicago's late-season run, racking up 336 yards of offense in an upset win over Detroit in Week 14, sending the Bears down a path that would see them break 400 yards twice in their final month. But struggles against quality teams in Cleveland and Green Bay reinforced what most already believed about this Bears offense: It wasn't viable entering 2024, not with a decision on Fields looming.

We'll see how Getsy's firing impacts Chicago's decision-making process regarding Fields in the weeks and months ahead. The Bears could trade Fields elsewhere and continue an offensive reset with a new top pick under center and fresh face at offensive coordinator. Or they could blame Fields' struggles on Getsy, and give the talented passer another year to prove his long-term viability with a new individual in charge of the offense in 2024.