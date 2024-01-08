Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The Bears' 17-9 loss to NFC North rival Green Bay on Sunday ended a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields.
"That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday, via ESPN. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."
With the Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to last year's trade with Carolina, the question swirling for weeks has been whether Chicago will stick with Fields, building around the No. 11 overall pick from 2021, or select a new signal-caller and move on.
The decision will be seismic for general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears must weigh rebooting with a cost-controlled quarterback, potential trade offers for the top pick, possible trade options for Fields, and what a future contract for the QB might look like if they stick with the 24-year-old.
Fields improved in Year 3, particularly after returning from injury. His dynamic ability as a runner and passer makes the decision all the more difficult. At times, the Bears' offense showed promise, with the Fields-D.J. Moore combo growing throughout the season. At others, they struggled to move the ball and bogged down in the red zone, as they did in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. Will another year, with an offseason built around bolstering an O-line and adding weapons, make the difference, or have they topped out with a QB who has also dealt with injuries throughout his young career?
In recent weeks, some Bears fans have voiced their preference of sticking with Fields. But it ultimately comes down to Poles' vision for the future.
"To the city of Chicago, love y'all," Fields said on Sunday. "Appreciate the fans and the support from all the Bears, you know, and in case this is my last rodeo with y'all, appreciate y'all for everything."
Sunday's loss to their rival was the Bears' 10th straight to Green Bay. Fields has never beaten the Packers in six starts. Fields finished 2023 with 2,562 passing yards, 16 pass touchdowns, nine interceptions, 657 rushing yards, and four rushing scores in 13 starts.