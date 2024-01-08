Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

The decision will be seismic for general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears must weigh rebooting with a cost-controlled quarterback, potential trade offers for the top pick, possible trade options for Fields, and what a future contract for the QB might look like if they stick with the 24-year-old.

Fields improved in Year 3, particularly after returning from injury. His dynamic ability as a runner and passer makes the decision all the more difficult. At times, the Bears' offense showed promise, with the Fields-D.J. Moore combo growing throughout the season. At others, they struggled to move the ball and bogged down in the red zone, as they did in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. Will another year, with an offseason built around bolstering an O-line and adding weapons, make the difference, or have they topped out with a QB who has also dealt with injuries throughout his young career?

In recent weeks, some Bears fans have voiced their preference of sticking with Fields. But it ultimately comes down to Poles' vision for the future.

"To the city of Chicago, love y'all," Fields said on Sunday. "Appreciate the fans and the support from all the Bears, you know, and in case this is my last rodeo with y'all, appreciate y'all for everything."