Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields has 'no regrets' entering uncertain offseason: 'I gave it my all'

Published: Jan 08, 2024 at 11:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Bears' 17-9 loss to NFC North rival Green Bay on Sunday ended a 7-10 season with all eyes in Chicago turning to the future of Justin Fields.

"That decision is not in my hands," Fields said Sunday, via ESPN. "All I can control is what I did do. I gave it my all. Whether it's here or not, I have no regrets."

With the Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft thanks to last year's trade with Carolina, the question swirling for weeks has been whether Chicago will stick with Fields, building around the No. 11 overall pick from 2021, or select a new signal-caller and move on.

Related Links

The decision will be seismic for general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears must weigh rebooting with a cost-controlled quarterback, potential trade offers for the top pick, possible trade options for Fields, and what a future contract for the QB might look like if they stick with the 24-year-old.

Fields improved in Year 3, particularly after returning from injury. His dynamic ability as a runner and passer makes the decision all the more difficult. At times, the Bears' offense showed promise, with the Fields-D.J. Moore combo growing throughout the season. At others, they struggled to move the ball and bogged down in the red zone, as they did in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. Will another year, with an offseason built around bolstering an O-line and adding weapons, make the difference, or have they topped out with a QB who has also dealt with injuries throughout his young career?

In recent weeks, some Bears fans have voiced their preference of sticking with Fields. But it ultimately comes down to Poles' vision for the future.

"To the city of Chicago, love y'all," Fields said on Sunday. "Appreciate the fans and the support from all the Bears, you know, and in case this is my last rodeo with y'all, appreciate y'all for everything."

Sunday's loss to their rival was the Bears' 10th straight to Green Bay. Fields has never beaten the Packers in six starts. Fields finished 2023 with 2,562 passing yards, 16 pass touchdowns, nine interceptions, 657 rushing yards, and four rushing scores in 13 starts.

Related Content

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen expects to return for 2024 season, says no 'fracture' in locker room

After a trying season that ended with a strong finish, Dennis Allen's job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints appears to be safe.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2024 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2024 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders hiring ex-NBA executive, architect of Warriors dynasty, Bob Myers, ex-Vikings GM Chris Spielman

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Commanders have hired former two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. The club also added former longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars' 2023 collapse: 'You should feel sick'

The 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars were defined by the comeback, closing the season with five straight wins to win the division and an epic storm-from-behind victory over the Chargers in the postseason. The 2023 Jags flipped the script, collapsing in every fashion down the stretch, being eliminated Sunday with their loss to the Titans.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says its 'way too early' for decision on future: 'I'm under contract'

Bill Belichick told reporters Monday following the Patriots' 17-3 season-ending loss to the New York Jets that evaluations about all futures in Foxborough are ongoing.
news

Commanders fire head coach Ron Rivera following 4-13 season 

The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Monday following Washington's 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys to close out the regular season at 4-13.
news

Panthers fire general manager Scott Fitterer after three seasons

The Carolina Panthers have fired general manager Scott Fitterer, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per a source. 
news

Falcons fire Arthur Smith as head coach after three seasons

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith late Sunday night after missing the postseason for the sixth consecutive season -- the third under Smith.
news

Bills defeat Dolphins to win fourth straight AFC East title, claim No. 2 seed

The Buffalo Bills won their fourth consecutive AFC East title and claimed the conference's No. 2 seed on the strength of their 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend schedule revealed

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. 