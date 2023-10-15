Bears QB Justin Fields suffers right hand injury in loss to Vikings

Two significant losses were sustained by the Chicago Bears on Sunday: one on the scoreboard and the more worrisome loss of their starting quarterback.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields left Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury to his throwing hand.
Following the game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said X-rays on Fields' right hand were negative and the quarterback would undergo an MRI on Monday.
After taking a sack, Fields was holding his hand and left for the locker room during the third quarter. Originally designated as questionable to return, Fields was quickly ruled out and leaves the Chicago faithful awaiting details on the severity of his injury.
Undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent took the field on the Bears' next possession with Chicago trailing, 12-6, at the time. Bagent threw a crushing interception late, but overall performed well in a pinch as he was 10 of 14 for 58 yards and added a rushing score.
Fields, who threw for eight combined touchdowns over the previous two games, had been held in check with just 58 yards through the air on 6-of-10 passing on Sunday. He had no touchdowns, an interception and a team-high 46 rushing yards on eight carries.