Bears QB Justin Fields suffers right hand injury in loss to Vikings

After taking a sack, Fields was holding his hand and left for the locker room during the third quarter. Originally designated as questionable to return, Fields was quickly ruled out and leaves the Chicago faithful awaiting details on the severity of his injury.

Undrafted free agent Tyson Bagent took the field on the Bears' next possession with Chicago trailing, 12-6, at the time. Bagent threw a crushing interception late, but overall performed well in a pinch as he was 10 of 14 for 58 yards and added a rushing score.