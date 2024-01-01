Around the NFL

Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Published: Jan 01, 2024 at 09:55 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On the day the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- holding the Carolina Panthers' selection -- Justin Fields gave more for the front office to consider in the coming months.

Playing one of his best games, Fields completed 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown, and added 11 rushes for 45 yards and another score in a 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

As the clock wound down on the Bears' fourth win in five games, Windy City fans began chanting, "We Want Justin!"

Chicago players heard the calls from the home crowd and agreed.

"I want Justin. We all want Justin. Let's go!" Jaquan Brisker said, via NBC Sports Chicago. "That's our guy. That guy makes plays for sure and he's a leader. We like a guy like that. He's giving it all he's got... He's amazing for sure. You can't let a guy like that slip."

Added receiver DJ Moore: "I did hear those chants. And I know (the front office's) box is right there. So I know they heard that stuff, too."

Fields splashed big plays with his arm, hitting two early bombs to Moore for 32-yard gains. The Bears earned seven passing plays of 20-plus yards on the day, per Next Gen Stats. A dynamic dual threat, Fields also shined with his legs, at one point spinning out of a sure sack on a third-quarter third-and-8, dashing past defenders to pick up a ridiculous first down.

"He makes plays like the Lamar Jacksons and the Patrick Mahomes', and guys don't really hype it up like they would other quarterbacks," defensive end Montez Sweat said. "I'm happy he's on my side."

The question for the front office is whether Fields' play justifies passing on a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight season. Is the known quantity of Fields, despite his foibles and injury history, better than a lotto ticket on one of top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft? Does it make fiscal sense to pass on a financially restricted rookie QB contract and prepare to pay Fields big money in the next couple of years? How big of a haul could Chicago get by trading the top pick again?

These are answers Bears general manager Ryan Poles will grapple with in the coming months.

Last year, the Bears wanted to give Fields another chance, shipping out the No. 1 pick for a package that included Moore to provide the QB with aid. It hasn't always been perfect, but down the stretch, Fields has made a loud statement that he can be a franchise quarterback.

"You got to appreciate him, man," safety Eddie Jackson said of Fields. "All the stuff he's doing, he's been going through, all the talk about him. He's been blocking it out and going out here balling and leading this team. You got to tip your hat to a guy like that. He's shown true resilience. He's a true leader. He just keeps coming out here every week, denying what everyone says and just proving them wrong."

