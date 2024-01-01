Bears fans, teammates praise QB Justin Fields after performance vs. Falcons: 'We all want Justin'

Fields splashed big plays with his arm, hitting two early bombs to Moore for 32-yard gains. The Bears earned seven passing plays of 20-plus yards on the day, per Next Gen Stats. A dynamic dual threat, Fields also shined with his legs, at one point spinning out of a sure sack on a third-quarter third-and-8, dashing past defenders to pick up a ridiculous first down.

"He makes plays like the Lamar Jacksons and the Patrick Mahomes', and guys don't really hype it up like they would other quarterbacks," defensive end Montez Sweat said. "I'm happy he's on my side."

The question for the front office is whether Fields' play justifies passing on a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight season. Is the known quantity of Fields, despite his foibles and injury history, better than a lotto ticket on one of top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft? Does it make fiscal sense to pass on a financially restricted rookie QB contract and prepare to pay Fields big money in the next couple of years? How big of a haul could Chicago get by trading the top pick again?

These are answers Bears general manager Ryan Poles will grapple with in the coming months.

Last year, the Bears wanted to give Fields another chance, shipping out the No. 1 pick for a package that included Moore to provide the QB with aid. It hasn't always been perfect, but down the stretch, Fields has made a loud statement that he can be a franchise quarterback.