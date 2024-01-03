2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 09:26 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Georgia All-American tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

An athletic wonder with a rare combination of speed and physicality, Bowers amassed three highly impressive seasons for the Bulldogs, helping them to two national titles. He has won numerous awards and accolades, too, being named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2021 and the John Mackey Award winner (college football's best tight end) in 2022 and 2023.

The 6-4, 240-pound Bowers appears to be the modern prototype for the position. He's unusually skilled as a receiver, blessed with body control, excellent hands and yards-after-catch ability. Bowers can break tackles, box out defenders for jump balls and run through contact. He also is the rare tight end who can run past some defenders to the edge.
Hailing from wine country – not exactly considered a high school football hotbed – Bowers started making waves at Napa (California) High School, attracting attention coast to coast. He signed with Georgia, enrolling early and immediately started 13 of 15 games and led the Bulldogs in receiving for the national champs, with 56 catches for 882 yards (15.8 avg.) and 13 TDs.

As a sophomore, Bowers increased his receiving output with 63 catches for 942 yards (15.0 average), albeit with fewer TDs (seven). He also ran for 104 yards and three TDs in 15 games. Bowers' 2023 season was beset by injuries, undergoing "tightrope" ankle surgery and missing three games over the course of the season. He finished his campaign with 56 receptions for 714 yards (13.0 avg.) and six TDs in 10 games.

In seven postseason games, including SEC Championship Games and College Football Playoff Games, Bowers has scored touchdowns in five of them. He's also run for a career 193 yards and five TDs on only 19 carries.

It's rare for a tight end to be considered a blue-chip prospect, but Bowers – who appears to be built in the George Kittle- T.J. Hockenson- Mark Andrews mold – might qualify.

