Top WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. intends to enter 2024 NFL Draft

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver of the same name, Harrison has paved his own path to college greatness so far. At 6-foot-4 and an estimated 205 pounds, Harrison Jr. is built differently -- and has a different game -- than his prolific father, who thrived as a smaller possession receiver for the Peyton Manning era Colts and ranks in the top 10 all time in NFL history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs.