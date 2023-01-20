List of underclassmen granted eligibility for 2023 NFL Draft

The list of 69 players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft was released by the NFL on Friday. Thirteen underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining are also eligible for selection.
Each of the 69 players granted special eligibility has met the league's three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility. The deadline for receiving applications was Jan. 16.
The 69 players granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri:
- Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh
- Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
- Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- M.J. Anderson, DE, Iowa State
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State
- Alex Austin, DB, Oregon State
- Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland
- Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn
- Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
- Anthony Bradford, G, LSU
- Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida
- Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
- Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi
- Emmanuel Forbes, DB, Mississippi State
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- Christian Gonzalez, DB, Oregon
- Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
- Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin
- Brandon Hill, DB, Pittsburgh
- Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
- Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland
- Antonio Johnson, DB, Texas A&M
- Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
- Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- Jaylon Jones, DB, Texas A&M
- Brandon Joseph, DB, Notre Dame
- Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
- Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State
- Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
- DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB
- Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford
- Kendre Miller, RB, TCU
- Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
- Cameron Mitchell, DB, Northwestern
- Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
- Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson
- Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan
- B.J. Ojulari, DE, LSU
- J-Min Pelley, DT, Calgary (Canada)
- Clark Phillips, DB, Utah
- Joey Porter, DB, Penn State
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Eli Ricks, DB, Alabama
- Kelee Ringo, DB, Georgia
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU
- Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
- Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
- Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon
- Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
- Cam Smith, DB, South Carolina
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Joseph Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
- Rashad Torrence, DB, Florida
- Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse
- Tuli Tuipulotu, DE, USC
- Carrington Valentine, DB, Kentucky
- Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State
- Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
- Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
- Garrett Williams, DB, Syracuse
- Colby Wooden, DE, Auburn
- Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State
The following 13 underclassmen have in timely fashion under NFL rules officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. They are eligible for selection:
- Will Anderson, DE, Alabama
- Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty
- Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame
- Ronnie Hickman, DB, Ohio State
- Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
- Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
- Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia
- Mike Morris, DE, Michigan
- Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
- Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
- Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
- DJ Turner, DB, Michigan
- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
The following players inquired about their draft status and are eligible for selection without the need for special eligibility; however, such players may be eligible to remove their name from consideration on or before the Feb. 3, 2023 deadline to opt out of the draft:
- Hank Bachmeier, QB, Boise State
- Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas
- Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State
- Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M