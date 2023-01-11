2023 NFL Draft

Falcons, Patriots named coaching staffs for 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Published: Jan 11, 2023 at 04:50 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The coaching staffs of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will lead the two teams of 2023 NFL Draft prospects competing in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl.

The Shrine Bowl -- which annually features 130 or so of the nation's top college seniors -- announced the news on Wednesday, stating that this is the first time in the game's 98-year history that two full NFL coaching staffs will lead their teams. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 2 (8:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network) and will be preceded by a week's worth of practices for the participating players.

Related Links

Atlanta's Arthur Smith and New England's Bill Belichick will serve as supervisors at the event, creating opportunities for others on their staffs to potentially step into bigger roles, per the release. Both Smith and Belichick are expected to attend practices and the game, according to the Shrine Bowl. Belichick hasn't always attended postseason all-star games -- often because his team is making a playoff run.

The Shrine Bowl announced coaching fellows from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will take part in practices, as well.

The Patriots clearly liked the talent at the 2022 Shrine Bowl, drafting four of its attendees: second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones, fourth-round running back Pierre Strong Jr. and sixth-round defensive lineman Sam Roberts.

The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in Round 1 of this year's draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri). The Patriots are slated to select 14th. New England could end up with double-digit draft picks in 2023 once compensatory selections are announced.

Among the top prospects who have accepted invites to the Shrine Bowl include Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker. All three could end up among the highest-drafted senior prospects attending pre-draft all-star games, at their respective positions.

Follow Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 Senior Bowl roster reveal: What you need to know

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects will be participating in the Senior Bowl? Eric Edholm highlights some of the top talents to watch at the annual college all-star game.

news

Georgia DT Jalen Carter announces intention to enter 2023 NFL Draft after UGA's national title win

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, one of the top prospects in college football, announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft hours after the Bulldogs' national title win over TCU.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: First 18 spots locked in; playoff-bound Eagles, Seahawks hold top-10 picks

The top 18 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order are locked in. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into the postseason.

news

Bears secure No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The top of the 2023 NFL Draft order is set, with the Bears securing the first overall pick on the final day of the 2022 NFL regular season.

news

2023 NFL Draft: What's at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday

The final weekend of the 2022 regular season will have a significant impact on the 2023 NFL Draft order. With that in mind, Ali Bhanpuri provides a viewer's guide for all you draftniks out there, with eight key subplots to follow.

news

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears, Texans still in play for No. 1 overall pick

There are only two teams remaining with a chance to secure the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dan Parr and Eric Edholm provide the updated order for Round 1 along with needs for every team heading into Week 18.

news

Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs announce they intend to enter 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft class added some high-profile prospects on Monday, with Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs announcing they intend to move on to the next level.

news

Army's Andre Carter II back on track for 2023 NFL Draft after President Joe Biden signs revised bill

Now that President Joe Biden has signed the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, one coveted edge-rushing prospect can breathe a sigh of relief. Eric Edholm explains why Army's Andre Carter II, a possible top-50 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is one step closer to realizing his professional football dream.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff, other New Year's Eve games

In advance of one of the biggest days on the college football calendar, Chad Reuter highlights the top 10 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in New Year's Eve Bowl games, including the national semifinal matchups.

news

New bill would allow Army NFL draft prospect Andre Carter II to embark on pro career in 2023

A new bill opens the door for Army edge rusher Andre Carter II to begin his pro career in 2023 after it appeared legislation might remove him from the NFL draft prospect pool.

news

Texas RB Bijan Robinson intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Texas running back Bijan Robinson, one of the top prospects in college football, announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE