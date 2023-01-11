Falcons, Patriots named coaching staffs for 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

Atlanta's Arthur Smith and New England's Bill Belichick will serve as supervisors at the event, creating opportunities for others on their staffs to potentially step into bigger roles, per the release. Both Smith and Belichick are expected to attend practices and the game, according to the Shrine Bowl. Belichick hasn't always attended postseason all-star games -- often because his team is making a playoff run.

The Shrine Bowl announced coaching fellows from Historically Black Colleges and Universities will take part in practices, as well.

The Patriots clearly liked the talent at the 2022 Shrine Bowl, drafting four of its attendees: second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, fourth-round cornerback Jack Jones, fourth-round running back Pierre Strong Jr. and sixth-round defensive lineman Sam Roberts.

The Falcons hold the eighth overall pick in Round 1 of this year's draft (April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri). The Patriots are slated to select 14th. New England could end up with double-digit draft picks in 2023 once compensatory selections are announced.