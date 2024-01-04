Week 18 NFL picks: Texans unanimously chosen to beat Colts on Saturday; Bills or Dolphins on Sunday?

Why Ali is taking the Bears: Matt Eberflus can downplay the significance of Sunday's showdown with the Packers all he wants, but this game has franchise-altering implications -- for both squads. Think I'm being hyperbolic? Just look at the NFC North-winning Lions, who found themselves in a similar situation at the end of last season. Their victory at Lambeau Field in Week 18 -- the Lions' fifth win over their final six games and first at Green Bay since 2018 -- eliminated the Packers from playoff contention and propelled Detroit to a historic 2023 campaign. Fast-forward 12 months. The Bears enter Sunday's contest having won four of their previous five games, seeking their first victory at Lambeau since 2015, with an opportunity to end the Packers' season. By beating Green Bay, the Bears would earn their third straight W within the division (after starting 0-9 under Eberflus) and further validate the growing optimism that their current head coach and quarterback are the right individuals to lead the franchise going forward. A win for the Packers would bring its own level of validation, of course, with a postseason berth proving the front office was right about Jordan Love and the vision for the organization's future. A loss by either team -- particularly an ugly one -- could potentially have the opposite effect. This game feels like a true toss-up, with both quarterbacks playing with a ton of confidence and both defenses coming off of dominant performances. But much like I believed in Week 1, I think the Bears' secondary -- with the benefit of a vastly improved pass rush -- makes the difference this weekend. Second time's the charm?