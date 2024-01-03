News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 09:51 AM Updated: Jan 03, 2024 at 11:40 AM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, per head coach Arthur Smith.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-3-0

SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-5-0

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿﻿ (right shoulder) will be limited in practice Wednesday and is feeling better than last week, but he remains day to day, per head coach Doug Pederson.
  • WR Christian Kirk, who has been on injured reserve since Dec. 8 after undergoing core muscle surgery, has been designated to return to practice. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-11-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Tyrod Taylor will remain New York's starter against the Philadelphia Eagles, per head coach Brian Daboll.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 6-10-0

SIGNINGS

