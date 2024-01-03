NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, per head coach Arthur Smith.
SIGNINGS
- DB Jeremy Lucien (to practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- OG Rodger Saffold (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) will be limited in practice Wednesday and is feeling better than last week, but he remains day to day, per head coach Doug Pederson.
- WR Christian Kirk, who has been on injured reserve since Dec. 8 after undergoing core muscle surgery, has been designated to return to practice.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Tyrod Taylor will remain New York's starter against the Philadelphia Eagles, per head coach Brian Daboll.
SIGNINGS
- OL Vitaliy Gurman (practice squad)