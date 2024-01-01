The First Read: What's at stake in the NFL playoff race in Week 18? Plus, risers/sliders from Week 17

What’s at stake: As painful as that blowout loss was to Baltimore, the Dolphins can still win the AFC East by beating Buffalo on Sunday night. That victory would also give them the No. 2 seed and a much-needed home playoff game on Super Wild Card Weekend. The value of that to Miami can’t be underscored. The Dolphins have lost only once at home so far this season; though, that one was a heartbreaking 28-27 defeat to Tennessee that involved Miami blowing a 14-point lead with three minutes left in the contest. Two Sundays ago, the Dolphins notched a huge win over the Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium, which happened to be Miami’s first victory over a winning team this season. This coming Sunday night would be a great time to pick up a second.





Expectation: The Dolphins couldn’t handle Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ passing game in Sunday's 56-19 loss. You could easily see Josh Allen doing similar damage with the division title on the line, especially after the Dolphins lost yet another key pass rusher to a significant leg injury. It feels like Miami is heading toward a wild-card spot.