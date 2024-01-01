Multidimensional Baltimore Ravens again show dominance with rout of Dolphins

In a measure of how far the Ravens have come from last season, the last time they played the Dolphins – in Week 2 of 2022 – the Ravens led 35-14 at the start of the fourth quarter and lost, allowing four fourth-quarter touchdowns by the Dolphins. When Jackson was asked what he thought of the crowd chanting for him, he said he wasn't paying attention.

"Last year, the score was looking like that at halftime, in the third quarter, and those guys started making plays," Jackson said. "The only thing that was on my mind was to finish the game and we did."

A sequence in the second quarter showed the breadth of the Ravens' dominance. Just after the Dolphins had kicked a field goal to pull to within one point late in the quarter. On the first snap of the next drive, from his own 25-yard line, Jackson launched a bomb to Zay Flowers, who was sprinting alone down the right sideline, so wide open that he put his right hand up to call for the ball. Jackson's pass reached him at about the Dolphins' 40-yard line and after a few steps – eluding a flailing attempt at a tackle by cornerback Eli Apple – Flowers had a touchdown. On the next drive, Tua Tagovailoa tried to rifle a pass to Cedric Wilson into a tight window in the middle of the field. Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith has seen that play before, earlier in the game, on a pass that was targeted to Tyreek Hill. Smith didn't get there fast enough then, but he recognized the pass to Wilson and took off.

"I knew it had to be an in-breaking route, so I said, 'I'm going to just run,'" Smith said. "I couldn't believe it. I saw it and I was like, 'Crap, let me stick this arm out.'"

Smith reeled in the football with just his right hand, one of the two interceptions of Tagovailoa. The drive stalled, though, and the Ravens faced fourth-and-7 from Miami's 35-yard line. The Ravens' Justin Tucker is the best kicker in football history and was already on the field. But Harbaugh thought the wind was bad enough that the Ravens had just as good a chance of getting the first down. Jackson backpedaled nearly to midfield and found Isaiah Likely streaking across the field. Likely, at about the 25-yard line, stuck his left hand out – he practices it, he said, and when he saw Smith make his play, Likely knew he had to do it, too, and score -- never broke stride and raced the rest of the way for a touchdown.

A one-point lead had ballooned to 15 points in less than two minutes, and it would get much worse when Justice Hill returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards. Three plays later, Likely caught another touchdown pass – followed by more "M-V-P" chanting -- and even the residual agony from last year's Dolphins comeback couldn't dent how multidimensional the Ravens are now. One of the most startling statistics from the game was in offensive production. The Ravens had 491 yards. Their average pass was for 14.4 yards. The Dolphins, who are known for their speed and explosion, were without Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle, and the Ravens forced them to take the long way down the field. They ran 66 plays, 11 more than the Ravens, but their passes averaged just 5.4 yards per throw.