2023 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Dec 31, 2023 at 01:30 PM Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 01:44 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday:.

  • Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) is questionable to return versus the Bears.
  • Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is questionable to return versus the Dolphins.
  • Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) is questionable to return versus the Ravens.
  • New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (foot) is questionable to return versus the Rams.
  • Washington Commanders cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder) is questionable to return versus the 49ers.

