Niners clinch NFC's No. 1 seed with win over Commanders, Eagles' loss to Cardinals

The wave of success has been earned on both sides of the ball.

Brock Purdy has proven a perfect fit for Shanahan's system and, buoyed by a stellar supporting cast of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, delivered a tremendous second season under center.

Christian McCaffrey has perhaps been even better as the NFL's foremost difference-maker at running back.

And the defense behind Nick Bosa and Fred Warner finds itself as a top-three scoring unit for the second straight year.

Although this is San Francisco's third consecutive season heading to the playoffs, it's the first time since 2019 that the 49ers are doing so as the NFC's top seed.

They reached the Super Bowl in that season but fell to the Chiefs, and they've seen their season end in the NFC Championship Game in the past two campaigns.

The stage is set to as well as it can be to improve on all of those results.