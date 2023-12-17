Eagles assistant Matt Patricia to call defensive plays Monday vs. Seahawks; DC Sean Desai headed to booth

Philadelphia Eagles senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia will see his role increase as Philly searches for answers to a struggling D.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Patricia will be on the sideline calling the plays into the green dot player starting Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, per sources informed of the situation.
Defensive coordinator Sean Desai will move to the coaching booth, where he'd called plays from while DC with the Bears in 2021, per Rapoport.
Rapoport later added that Desai remains the team's defensive coordinator.
The Eagles hired Patricia this offseason after the long-time defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach spent one season as the New England Patriots offensive playcaller. Patricia has spent the bulk of the season consulting with all three phases of the Eagles club but will take on a more significant role on defense down the stretch, given his depth of experience, particularly in the postseason.
Philly hopes incorporating Patricia's voice will help a unit that has been a sieve of late.
The Eagles have allowed 33-plus points in three straight games for the second time in team history (Weeks 11-13, 1967). The 428.2 average yards per game allowed since Week 8 are the most in the NFL over that span. The 30.0 points per game allowed since Week 8 are second-most in the league behind only Washington. It marks the first time the Eagles have allowed 180-plus points over a six-game span since 2015, per NFL Research.
Philly has gotten blown out in back-to-back games by San Francisco and Dallas but managed to get through the most challenging part of the schedule while still controlling their own path to the NFC East title. Head coach Nick Sirianni is still searching for a complete game from his club that has won games despite uneven play from one side of the ball or another all season.