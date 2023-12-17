Around the NFL

Eagles assistant Matt Patricia to call defensive plays Monday vs. Seahawks; DC Sean Desai headed to booth

Published: Dec 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia will see his role increase as Philly searches for answers to a struggling D.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Patricia will be on the sideline calling the plays into the green dot player starting Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, per sources informed of the situation.

Defensive coordinator Sean Desai will move to the coaching booth, where he'd called plays from while DC with the Bears in 2021, per Rapoport.

Rapoport later added that Desai remains the team's defensive coordinator.

Related Links

The Eagles hired Patricia this offseason after the long-time defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach spent one season as the New England Patriots offensive playcaller. Patricia has spent the bulk of the season consulting with all three phases of the Eagles club but will take on a more significant role on defense down the stretch, given his depth of experience, particularly in the postseason.

Philly hopes incorporating Patricia's voice will help a unit that has been a sieve of late.

The Eagles have allowed 33-plus points in three straight games for the second time in team history (Weeks 11-13, 1967). The 428.2 average yards per game allowed since Week 8 are the most in the NFL over that span. The 30.0 points per game allowed since Week 8 are second-most in the league behind only Washington. It marks the first time the Eagles have allowed 180-plus points over a six-game span since 2015, per NFL Research.

Philly has gotten blown out in back-to-back games by San Francisco and Dallas but managed to get through the most challenging part of the schedule while still controlling their own path to the NFC East title. Head coach Nick Sirianni is still searching for a complete game from his club that has won games despite uneven play from one side of the ball or another all season.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 15 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (illness) downgraded to questionable vs. Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles have downgraded quarterback Jalen Hurts' status due to an illness to questionable for Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 15 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) inactive for Sunday's game versus Jets

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) is officially inactive for Miami's AFC East tilt against the New York Jets after sitting out of practice all week.
news

Browns QB Joe Flacco wants to play in 2024, has no intention on retiring 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that Browns QB Joe Flacco wants to play next season and has no current thoughts of retiring, according to sources informed of the QB's situation.
news

Injury roundup: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks (illness), CB Stephon Gilmore (illness) both expected to play vs. Bills

Despite dealing with illnesses this week, two Cowboys starters should be available on Sunday. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are both expected to play against the Bills in Week 15 after missing time this week.
news

Lions' Jared Goff: TE Sam LaPorta, RB Jahmyr Gibbs are 'two of the best rookies I've ever been around'

Performances by rookies tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs stole the show in Detroit on Saturday night, combining for five TDs in the Lions' 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Bengals' Jake Browning gets revenge in comeback win over Vikings: 'They never should have cut me!'

For Bengals QB Jake Browning, who led three consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to get the game into overtime, authoring a comeback win over Minnesota made it extra sweet.
news

Mike Tomlin after Steelers' third straight loss: 'I don't necessarily have the answers as we sit here today'

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third straight on Sunday against the Colts, 30-13, becoming equal parts anemic and mistake prone as the game wore on rather than capitalizing on early gains.
news

Texans to start veteran QB Case Keenum against Titans on Sunday

The Houston Texans are planning to start Case Keenum on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday afternoon.