Eagles assistant Matt Patricia to call defensive plays Monday vs. Seahawks; DC Sean Desai headed to booth

The Eagles hired Patricia this offseason after the long-time defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach spent one season as the New England Patriots offensive playcaller. Patricia has spent the bulk of the season consulting with all three phases of the Eagles club but will take on a more significant role on defense down the stretch, given his depth of experience, particularly in the postseason.

Philly hopes incorporating Patricia's voice will help a unit that has been a sieve of late.

The Eagles have allowed 33-plus points in three straight games for the second time in team history (Weeks 11-13, 1967). The 428.2 average yards per game allowed since Week 8 are the most in the NFL over that span. The 30.0 points per game allowed since Week 8 are second-most in the league behind only Washington. It marks the first time the Eagles have allowed 180-plus points over a six-game span since 2015, per NFL Research.