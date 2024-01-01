Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin clinches 17th straight non-losing season to begin career

Pittsburgh improved its record to 9-7 and clinched a winning campaign, the 14th of Tomlin's career.

Along with Tomlin's individual success, Pittsburgh has now registered its 20th consecutive season of .500 or better, which harkens back to the final years of Hall of Famer Bill Cowher's tenure on the sidelines. The streak is the second-longest in NFL history, trailing the Dallas Cowboys' 21-season streak from 1965-1985.