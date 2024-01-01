Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin clinches 17th straight non-losing season to begin career

Pittsburgh's postseason aspirations remain unsettled, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has extended his record-setting streak for consistent success.
Tomlin has now begun his career with a record 17 straight non-losing seasons following the Steelers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Pittsburgh improved its record to 9-7 and clinched a winning campaign, the 14th of Tomlin's career.
Along with Tomlin's individual success, Pittsburgh has now registered its 20th consecutive season of .500 or better, which harkens back to the final years of Hall of Famer Bill Cowher's tenure on the sidelines. The streak is the second-longest in NFL history, trailing the Dallas Cowboys' 21-season streak from 1965-1985.
Hall of Fame head coach Tom Landry was with Dallas for the duration of the aforementioned run, and his mark of 21 consecutive non-losing seasons stands as the most all-time, ahead of Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots at 19 (2001-2019) and Tomlin at 17, from 2007 through Sunday.