Niners RB Christian McCaffrey suffered mild calf strain, will miss Week 18 vs. Rams

With the NFC's top seed in hand, the 49ers aren't taking any chances in Week 18.

Running back Christian McCaffrey will sit out of San Francisco's regular-season finale Sunday against the Rams due to a mild calf strain, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. Shanahan added he's "real confident" McCaffrey will be good to go for the team's postseason opener in the NFC Divisional Round.

McCaffrey sustained the injury during San Francisco's Week 17 win over Washington and was held out of the rest of the game out of caution.

Other than making a final statement in his most valuable player bid, there was little reason for McCaffrey to play, even if he was completely healthy. He's the engine of the 49ers' offense, and with the first-round bye already secured, he'll get nearly three weeks of rest before he needs to take the field for the 49ers' Divisional Round contest.