Rams to start QB Carson Wentz in regular-season finale with playoff berth secured

The Rams signed Wentz in November after releasing then-backup Brett Rypien following a disappointing start in a loss in Green Bay.

Wentz, the former No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia in 2016, will make a start for a fourth different club in the past four years. The signal-caller started seven games in 2022 for the Washington Commanders, going 2-5 while completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,755 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Wentz's last start came on Jan. 1, 2023, in a Week 17 loss to Cleveland, which eliminated the Commanders from postseason play.

More than a year later, Wentz will get another chance to start, hoping to flash a bit under Sean McVay, which might help lead to another gig in 2024.