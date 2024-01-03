Around the NFL

Eagles OC Brian Johnson: We have to make sure we get WR A.J. Brown going

Published: Jan 03, 2024 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The sky is falling in Philadelphia, with the Eagles losing four of their past five games, including Sunday's collapse at home to Arizona.

The losses wiped out a shot at the NFC's No. 1 seed and surrendered control of the NFC East title to Dallas. Philly is staring at the possibility of three road games to get back to the Super Bowl unless it beats New York on Sunday and gets help from Washington.

Amid the struggles, A.J. Brown's production has waned. After generating an NFL-record six straight games with 125-plus receiving yards from Weeks 3-8, Brown has only had one game with 100-plus receiving yards since Week 9. The down-trending play has led Brown to eschew speaking to reporters in recent weeks as frustration builds.

Head coach Nick Sirianni admitted this week that "we're all frustrated" with the club's play in recent weeks, as Philly can't get out of its own way.

Related Links

In Sunday's loss, Brown finished with four catches for 53 yards, including just one catch on one target for 18 yards in the second half. Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson pointed to the Eagles' lack of plays in the final two quarters as the Cardinals controlled the clock as part of the reason for Brown's lack of targets but admitted sometimes you just need to get your playmakers the ball.

"A.J. is a great player, and we've got to force him the ball sometimes and make sure we get him going," Johnson said Tuesday, via the team's official transcript.

With Brown visibly frustrated following the losses, talk of malcontent from the star wideout has begun buzzing around Philly. But offensive lineman Jordan Mailata rejected the idea that Brown is a bad leader, noting that the wideout organized a team escape room outing to help build camaraderie amid the skid.

"A.J. has been great, he's been phenomenal. A couple days before the game ... we had a whole team, escape room thing going on where most of the guys showed just to build camaraderie," Mailata said Tuesday on WIP. "He's been great behind the scenes. That was A.J. The team helped facilitate the bookings. All this talk about A.J. not being leader...you guys don't know him like we do. He's a great leader, man"

(There's a joke in there somewhere about all the Eagle's good plays being left behind in the escape room.)

As a leader, it surely frustrates Brown that he's mostly been a bystander during the Eagles' struggles. On the pivotal drive late Sunday following a penalty, Philly's set of play calls went first-and-20 QB run, second-and-16 QB run, third-and-19 running back screen. The Eagles went conservative to ensure a field goal, which ultimately burned them, with Arizona having plenty of time to drive for the game-winning touchdown.

Johnson admitted that getting Brown more involved in the offense is key to Sunday's finale against the Giants and into the postseason.

"A.J. is a fantastic player. He demands a lot of attention defensively," Johnson said. "He's had a fantastic year to this point. I think he's still on pace to have a career year. A.J. is somebody that obviously everybody in this building has a lot of trust, a lot of respect for and we've got to do a great job of getting him the ball. I have to do a great job of getting him the ball."

Brown ranks third in the NFL with 1,447 receiving yards in 2023, trailing only Tyreek Hill and CeeDee Lamb. The Eagles wideout needs 50 more receiving yards in Week 18 to break the single-season Philly record he set last season.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera on tenure in Washington: 'I'd like to think we're in a better place'

Ahead of what is widely viewed as likely his final game with the club, Commanders HC Ron Rivera was asked how he feels things have improved since he took over.
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott on WR Stefon Diggs' lack of recent production: 'We're going to need him down the stretch'

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said this week that Diggs' play-time decrease isn't injury-related and noted that the lack of targets is simply Josh Allen making the right reads and not forcing the ball to Diggs.
news

Titans coach Mike Vrabel on desire to win finale Sunday amid 5-11 season: 'It sucks to lose'

As the end of the 2023 regular season beckons, the Tennessee Titans are the only AFC South squad eliminated from postseason contention, but head coach Mike Vrabel is focused on Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to get a victory. 
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel urges Tua Tagovailoa to apply 'whooping' vs. Ravens to winning AFC East

In a disastrous loss to the Ravens, the Dolphins did not lose their chance to become AFC East champions, which was a message and goal set forth before the game went final.
news

Georgia All-American TE Brock Bowers announces intention to enter 2024 NFL Draft

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers announced he intends to forgo an additional season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.