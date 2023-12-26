NFL playoff picture: Postseason probabilities entering Week 17 of 2023 season

Another game, another opportunity for the Chiefs to lock up the West. Same rules apply as last week: For either Vegas or Denver to overtake Kansas City in the standings, they'd have to win out, and the reigning champs would need to lose out. While a Chiefs collapse isn't impossible -- especially after what we've seen from them over the past month -- for it to become a reality, Raiders and Broncos fans would need Patrick Mahomes to do something he's never done in his career: lose three in a row.