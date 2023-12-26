The First Read: Buy/sell for 18 playoff contenders; plus, Week 17's most intriguing game, MVP rankings

The Chiefs are officially out of the running for the conference's No. 1 seed, and after Monday's loss to Las Vegas, there's a legitimate debate about just how long this team might stick around once the playoffs begin. The Raiders manhandled Kansas City in a way that revealed all the problems with the Chiefs at the moment -- from unreliable receivers to lousy pass protection to devastating penalties and turnovers. As incredible as it seems, the Chiefs could miss the playoffs entirely if they completely implode over the next two weeks. However, the odds of that happening aren't very good because they still have Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid at the helm. You have to think those two will lead the way to that AFC West-clinching win before the season ends -- most likely in the season finale against the Chargers.