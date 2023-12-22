Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) ruled out for Sunday vs. Browns

A sensational rookie season will continue to stay on pause Sunday.

The Houston Texans' standout rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss Sunday's Week 16 tilt against the Cleveland Browns.

Veteran Case Keenum is expected to get the start once more as Stroud misses his second consecutive game due to a concussion.

Stroud suffered a concussion during a Week 14 loss to the New York Jets. He has yet to clear protocol.

Stroud has passed for 3,631 yards in 13 games -- just 743 yards from Andrew Luck's 2012 rookie record of 4,374. He's also thrown 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

As the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner continues to heal up, Keenum should take the field again.

He helped the Texans to a 19-16 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15, throwing for 229 yards, a touchdown and a pick.