Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence clears concussion protocol, will travel with team to Tampa Bay

Published: Dec 23, 2023 at 02:10 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been cleared from concussion protocol and will travel with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, clearing the way for him to start Sunday's crucial Week 16 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lawrence entered the concussion protocol this week after the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to the Ravens. The third-year QB played the entire game, but self-reported concussion-like symptoms afterward. 

He did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday, but was allowed to participate in a limited capacity on Friday, though he remained in the protocol at the time and was given a questionable game designation.

Lawrence has never missed a start in his three-year NFL career, and it looks like his 48-game streak will go on another game with Saturday's news.

Head coach Doug Pederson had said Friday that Lawrence would need to be cleared by Saturday in order to travel with the team to Tampa Bay, and fortunately for the Jaguars, that deadline has been met in time for a critical matchup with playoff implications.

The Jaguars have lost their last three games, falling from holding a multi-game lead in the AFC South to sharing the same record with both the Texans and the Colts -- though the Jaguars still sit ahead of them in playoff standings due to tiebreakers -- with just three games left to play.

Lawrence and the Jaguars (8-6) will be aiming to end that losing skid against the host Buccaneers (7-7) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

