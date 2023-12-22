Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) questionable to play vs. Buccaneers

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 04:14 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is officially questionable to play Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Lawrence, who self-reported concussion symptoms following Week 15 and has yet to be cleared from protocol, returned to practice on a limited basis Friday and has a chance at playing despite missing most of the week.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Friday that Lawrence would need to be cleared by tomorrow in order to travel with the team.

C.J. Beathard would get the start if Lawrence can't play. 

Around the NFL will have more on Lawrence's questionable status shortly.

