Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Brock Purdy in MVP race with BIG day

Published: Dec 22, 2023 at 12:44 PM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 16 schedule).

image002
Matt Okada

Lamar Jackson has only ever defeated one team that entered the game with 11-plus wins: the Chargers back in Week 16 of his rookie season. That is largely due to the fact that he's missed 11 December and January games in his career. Regardless, it's a monkey that Jackson needs to shake off his back to silence the remaining contingent of doubters. In an extremely tough matchup (and potential Super Bowl preview) with the 49ers, I predict Jackson pops off for 300 total yards and three total touchdowns to upset San Francisco and leapfrog Brock Purdy in the MVP race.

Related Links

Please enable Javascript to view this content
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

With a trio of touchdowns in last week’s victory, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta broke the franchise rookie receiving TD record in a season with nine -- and that's just his total so far. He adds to that with a repeat performance Sunday against the Vikings to bring his season tally to 12.

Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

In a week filled with choice matchups, the Cowboys and Dolphins should provide plenty of fireworks. In the center of their showdown will be the two signal-callers, who have each put up some big games this season. Expect that to be the case again this week. Whether by air or by ground, both Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa will put their teams into the end zone multiple times -- combining for eight touchdowns -- in a critical contest for both teams.

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
David Carr

Heading into Week 16, the Jaguars were tied for the fifth-fewest sacks in the league (30). But linebacker Josh Allen has pulled his weight, racking up 13.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits (both tied for fifth league-wide). On Sunday, Allen adds to that tally with three sacks of Baker Mayfield. Three sacks, by the way, seems like the magic number for Jacksonville, as it is 5-1 in games when the team has at least three sacks this season. 

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

A.J. Brown will be the No. 1 overall fantasy play on Christmas Day. The Giants are not set up for what they call success; a team that runs the second-most man coverage in the NFL while allowing the most yards after catch to WRs gets Brown in a bounce-back spot. Brown is the WR1 versus man when it comes to fantasy points, targets and yards after catch, while holding the highest first-read target share in the NFL. The struggling Giants cornerbacks will get a fair share thrown their way whenever Brown lines up across them. 

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

What happens when a stoppable force meets a movable object? We will find out Sunday as the Commanders’ league-worst defense (32nd in scoring and yards allowed) faces off against the Jets’ league-worst offense (32nd in yards and 30th in scoring). The Jets will electrify the MetLife crowd by scoring 30 points and 350 total yards for only the second time in a home game this season.

Full NFL Week 16 schedule

Thursday, December 21

Saturday, December 23

Sunday, December 24

Monday, December 25

Related Content

news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Bills' D steps up in win over Cowboys; Steelers score season high

Can the Bills pull off another win to boost their playoff hopes? Will the Steelers have their best offensive outing of the year? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Matthew Stafford-led Rams upset Ravens; Dak Prescott COOKS Eagles

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams continue their win streak in Baltimore? Which Cowboys franchise record will Dak Prescott set in a massive showdown with the Eagles? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Jordan Love defeats Patrick Mahomes; 20 catches for Alvin Kamara?!

Can Jordan Love make his biggest statement yet against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Is one player about to rack up 20 catches on Sunday?! Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Bryce Young's career day lifts Panthers to second win

What will Bryce Young' career day look like in Carolina's second win of the season? Will we see a vintage Odell Beckham Jr. performance against the Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Kyler Murray and C.J. Stroud provide thriller; Tony Pollard scores THRICE!

Which overlooked game will provide a non-stop thrill ride? Which slumping running back will score not once, not twice, but THRICE? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Bryce Young logs first pro win, while Joe Burrow shreds San Francisco

Can No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young earn his first pro win in a showdown with No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud? How many ways can Taysom Hill score? Will Joe Burrow shred San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson shreds Lions; Vikings stun 49ers; rookie receiver breaks out

Will Lamar Jackson enjoy a career day against a stout Lions defense? Which rookie wideout is poised for a breakout game? Can Minnesota upset San Francisco? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Are Josh Allen and the Bills' defense both about to make history vs. the Giants? Will rookie star C.J. Stroud finally throw his first interception? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Week 5 bold predictions: Cowboys shred 49ers; Zach Wilson and Josh Jacobs notch career firsts

How many TD passes will Zach Wilson rack up against Denver? What could Josh Jacobs accomplish for the first time? Is the 49ers' defense in trouble vs. the Cowboys? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 5 of the 2023 season.