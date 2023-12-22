NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson leapfrogs Brock Purdy in MVP race with BIG day

A.J. Brown will be the No. 1 overall fantasy play on Christmas Day. The Giants are not set up for what they call success; a team that runs the second-most man coverage in the NFL while allowing the most yards after catch to WRs gets Brown in a bounce-back spot. Brown is the WR1 versus man when it comes to fantasy points, targets and yards after catch, while holding the highest first-read target share in the NFL. The struggling Giants cornerbacks will get a fair share thrown their way whenever Brown lines up across them.