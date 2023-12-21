Fantasy football 2023 Week 16 sleepers: Three RB matchups to target

By this point in the season, we’ve figured out who Baker Mayfield is. Even if you’re not starting him every week (and you’re not), we’ve been able to trust him enough to get Tampa Bay’s playmakers involved. But every so often, a matchup comes along that gives us the confidence to plug him into our lineups. Week 15 against Green Bay was one of them. Week 16 against Jacksonville is another.





Heading into last weekend, the Jags had allowed seven 300-yard passing performances. In Jacksonville's previous three games, opposing quarterbacks have averaged 323 passing yards with six total touchdown passes. Despite the Jags' ability to get pressure up front, they’ve been consistently beaten on the back end. Whether it’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin or anyone else, look for Mayfield to get the ball to his pass-catchers. He’s a lock in all two-QB formats and has low-end QB1 vibes in most other formats.