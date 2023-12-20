NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 16

For much of the year, Mayfield has been a safe-floor streaming option, topping 16 fantasy points in nine of 14 games (64 percent). But lately, he's showing more upside, with 20-plus in two straight and a season-high 29 last week. He has multiple passing touchdowns in six of his last eight games. Now he draws the Jags, who have allowed the fifth-most passing yards, seventh-most touchdowns and third-most fantasy ppg to QBs.





If you miss out on Mayfield, you can go with New Orleans' Derek Carr, who is coming off a big game and gets the Rams (top six in passing yards and touchdowns allowed since Week 11). Cleveland's Joe Flacco is another option, as he's going against the Texans, who are in the top seven in passing yards allowed on the season.