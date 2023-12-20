NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 16

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard can be elevated from your bench this week. He only scored 12 fantasy points last week, but played 75 percent of the snaps and received 24 touches. He plays the Packers, who have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards since Week 11. Kansas City's Jerick McKinnon is another option, as he has averaged 14.4 fantasy ppg the last two weeks. He faces the Raiders, who have been better against the run as of late but have still allowed the 11th-most fantasy ppg to RBs. While I prefer him if Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is out again, McKinnon should remain involved in the passing game and near the goal line either way. Chicago's D’Onta Foreman is a boom-or-bust option, but he has a good chance of going boom this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed the second-most rushing yards all season and the most since Week 11. In what could be a favorable game script, Foreman is in play.