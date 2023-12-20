NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 16

Hill is coming off a down week, but I don’t think that means you need to get away from him. He ran the ball just once, which could have been due to the fact that he was coming off a foot injury. We have also seen his usage fade before, only to return the next game. This week, he faces the Rams, who have allowed the sixth-most yards and fifth-most fantasy ppg to tight ends. Hill should see some routes as a tight end, some carries and could even throw a pass or two. The upside is still high enough to keep rolling with him in fantasy.





Juwan Johnson is a deep-league option, as well.