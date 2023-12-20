NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 16

No defense has been better for fantasy purposes as of late than Miami's unit. The Dolphins have scored 12 or more fantasy points in five straight games. Twice, they have topped 20 fantasy points. But they have faced the Raiders, Jets, Commanders, Titans and Jets again in that stretch. No offense to those offenses or QBs, but none of them compare to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Dem Boyz are going to be angry after last week. I would go with a defense that has a better matchup this week. And the Fins draw the Ravens next week, so you can drop them entirely and move on.